How to create a WhatsApp Channels: A step-by step guide and all key features

WhatsApp launches WhatsApp Channels feature in India and plans to roll it out to over 150 countries. The feature allows users to follow private updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders.

According to the company, WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool within the app.

Here are key features of WhatsApp Channels:

Enhanced Directory: It helps users to find channels which are already filtered as per their country. Moreover, they can also view channels which are popular, most active and new.

Reactions: Users can react with emojis to offer feedback and witness a count of overall reactions. However, the emoji reacted by you will not be visible to followers.

Forwarding: Everytime you forward an update to chats or groups, this will include a link sourcing channel for people to know about the channel details and follow you.

It is noteworthy that WhatsApp Channels is in the process of being introduced, but it is not accessible to everyone at the moment. For those with access, the Meta owned platform is introducing new functionalities. Certain features, such as channel creation, may not be accessible to some users at this time.

“You can also access Channels through the WhatsApp Business app. In order to use the new feature, make sure it’s updated to the latest version," suggests WhatsApp.

Here is a guide on how to create a 'Channel'.

To access Channels on WhatsApp Web, simply click the Channels icon. Next, select "Create channel," proceed by clicking "Continue" and following the onscreen instructions. To complete the channel setup, provide a channel name, which you can change later if needed. You have the option to customize your channel immediately by adding a description and icon, or you can do it later. For the channel description, write a brief explanation to help potential followers understand its purpose. To make your channel stand out, you can add an image from your phone or the web as a channel icon. Once you have done this, click "Create channel," and you are all set.

Alternatively, to create a Channel on WhatsApp, start by opening the app on your phone and heading to the Updates tab. There, tap the plus icon (+) and choose "New channel." Follow the onscreen prompts by tapping 'Get started' and providing a channel name to complete the setup. You have the option to personalize your channel by adding a description and an icon. Once you have done that, simply tap 'Create channel,' and your channel is ready to go.

