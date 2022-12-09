Meta has officially announced the rollout of Avatars feature on WhatsApp. For those unaware, an avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits. WhatsApp allows you to use your personalized avatar as your profile photo. Or you can also choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions. It can also be shared with friends and family members on WhatsApp .

Digital avatars can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private. The feature till now was available for beta users. It is now rolling out to all users and will reach out in the coming days.

If you are wondering how to create an avatar on WhatsApp and use it as profile photo, here’s a step by step guide

How to create your avatar on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

Step 2- Here, you will see a new option- Avatar

Step 3- Tap on Create Your Avatar

Step 4- Follow the steps to create your avatar

Step 5- Tap on Done

How to make your avatar your profile photo on WhatsApp

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your phone

Step 2- Go to Settings on your app

Step 3- Tap on your profile photo

Step 4- Next click on Edit

Step 5- Then, tap on Use Avatar

Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has also released a new feature which shows the profile pictures of users that are part of a group near their message, just like Facebook messenger. Earlier, in any WhatsApp chat , everytime a user had sent any text, the message was visible below the contact’s name, as saved by the user. Now, with the latest update, users will be able to see the profile picture of the participant who has sent the message in a group chat.