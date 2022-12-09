How to create an avatar on WhatsApp and use it as profile photo

Meta has officially announced the rollout of Avatars feature on WhatsApp. For those unaware, an avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits. WhatsApp allows you to use your personalized avatar as your profile photo. Or you can also choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions. It can also be shared with friends and family members on WhatsApp.

