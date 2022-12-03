How to filter unread messages in your WhatsApp chat list1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 04:37 PM IST
- Here we bring you a step-by-step guide on how to filter your WhatsApp chat list for unread messages.
With over 2 billion users, Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps worldwide. The company keeps adding new and improved features to the app to enhance user experience. One such feature is the ability to filter unread messages in the chat list. It allows users to quickly view all unread chats. Here we bring you a step-by-step guide on how to filter your WhatsApp chat list for unread messages. Take a look