With over 2 billion users, Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps worldwide. The company keeps adding new and improved features to the app to enhance user experience. One such feature is the ability to filter unread messages in the chat list. It allows users to quickly view all unread chats. Here we bring you a step-by-step guide on how to filter your WhatsApp chat list for unread messages. Take a look

Do note that the feature is not available on WhatsApp Business for iPhone.

On Apple iPhone:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on iPhone

Step 2- Scroll up in the chat list to reveal the search bar

Step 3- Then, tap on the filer icon placed on the right side of the search bar

Step 4- Tap the icon again to turn it off.

On Android:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone

Step 2- Tap the search bar, then press Unread present with options like Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs and more .

Step 3- To turn off the filter, tap the X or backspace.

On Web:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your computer

Step 2- Click the filter icon to the right of the search bar.

Step 3- To turn off the filter, click the icon again.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly letting some users use their account on more than one device. According to a report by BGR, the instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to link their WhatsApp account with a second device i.e. tablet. The report says that WhatsApp is alerting users on the beta channel to link their account with WhatsApp’s tablet version. Android users, who have enrolled in WhatsApp’s beta program are reportedly seeing a banner that reads “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers." Tapping on the banner will open a pop-up at the bottom of the screen that will detail steps to connect their WhatsApp account with the tablet version.