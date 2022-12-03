How to filter unread messages in your WhatsApp chat list

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly letting some users use their account on more than one device. According to a report by BGR, the instant messaging platform is allowing beta testers to link their WhatsApp account with a second device i.e. tablet. The report says that WhatsApp is alerting users on the beta channel to link their account with WhatsApp’s tablet version. Android users, who have enrolled in WhatsApp’s beta program are reportedly seeing a banner that reads “Have an Android tablet? WhatsApp for tablet is available for beta testers." Tapping on the banner will open a pop-up at the bottom of the screen that will detail steps to connect their WhatsApp account with the tablet version.