WhatsApp read receipts allow users to know whether the message is delivered or read by the receiver. A single tick shows that the message is sent successfully, while a double tick means whether the message is delivered to the recipient's phone. The blue double tick, on the other hand, means that the message has been read by the recipient. But there may be situations when you do not want to open the chat to read a message and do not want the sender to know if you have read the message.

Are you also looking for a way to read WhatsApp messages without opening the app or without letting the sender know? If yes, then here’s a trick that you may help.

Do note that the trick works for Android smartphone users only. Here’s a step-by-step guide

Step 1- Long press on the home page of your Android smartphone

Step 2- Next, tap on ‘Widgets’. All app widgets will appear on the screen

Step 3- Scroll down to find the WhatsApp widget. Tap on it

Step 4- The widget will be added to your phone’s home screen

Step 5- Tap ‘Done’.

Step 6- Now, long press the widget and move it on top

After successfully setting up the widget, you will see chat messages aligned as per the WhatsApp app. You can read full messages here. However, avoid tapping on any chat as it will open WhatsApp chat and a double blue tick will appear next to the message.

