How to read WhatsApp messages without letting the sender know about it

WhatsApp read receipts allow users to know whether the message is delivered or read by the receiver. A single tick shows that the message is sent successfully, while a double tick means whether the message is delivered to the recipient's phone. The blue double tick, on the other hand, means that the message has been read by the recipient. But there may be situations when you do not want to open the chat to read a message and do not want the sender to know if you have read the message.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}