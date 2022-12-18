How to report a message that you receive on Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is more than a photo sharing platform. The social media app allows users to send and receive messages, photos and videos among others. Direct Messages or DMs allow you to chat with other people. There may be a case when you receive a message that is inappropriate from other user on Instagram. The platform allows users to report such messages as well as conversation.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to report individual messages or a conversation.
How to report a message on Instagram
Step 1- In order to report a message on Instagram, follow these steps
Step 2- Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to conversation
Step 3- Next, hover over the individual message you want to report
Step 4- Here, tap on more actions next to the message
Step 5- Now, tap on Report. Users can also choose a reason for why they are reporting the message
Step 6- Follow follow the on-screen instructions and click Submit Report