Home / Technology / App News /  How to report a message that you receive on Instagram

How to report a message that you receive on Instagram

2 min read . 04:15 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Instagram also allows you to report the entire chat with one other person

  • There may be a case when you receive a message that is inappropriate from other user on Instagram. The social media app allows users to report such messages as well as conversation.

Meta-owned Instagram is more than a photo sharing platform. The social media app allows users to send and receive messages, photos and videos among others. Direct Messages or DMs allow you to chat with other people. There may be a case when you receive a message that is inappropriate from other user on Instagram. The platform allows users to report such messages as well as conversation.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to report individual messages or a conversation.

How to report a message on Instagram

Step 1- In order to report a message on Instagram, follow these steps

Step 2- Open the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to conversation

Step 3- Next, hover over the individual message you want to report

Step 4- Here, tap on more actions next to the message

Step 5- Now, tap on Report. Users can also choose a reason for why they are reporting the message

Step 6- Follow follow the on-screen instructions and click Submit Report

Note: If you'd like to report a post from Feed that was sent to you in a message, you can tap the post and report it. If you want to stop someone from sending you messages or message requests, you can block that person or report their profile.

How to report a conversation on Instagram

Instagram allows you to report the entire chat with one other person that you think is offensive. Do note that this feature does not work for group chats. To report a chat with someone:

Step 1- Open Instagram on your smartphone

Step 2- Go to the conversation that you want to report

Step 3- Now, click the button in the top right.

Step 4- Next, click Report. Note: You will not see this option in a group chat.

Step 5- Select a reason for why you're reporting the message and then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 6- Click Submit Report.

Once you have reported, Instagram will review up to 30 of the most recent messages sent in reported conversations. Also, your report is anonymous, except if you're reporting an intellectual property infringement. The account you reported won't see who reported them.

