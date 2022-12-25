How to restore deleted content from your Instagram account

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms that is used by millions of users daily. The platform allows one to share images, posts, create stories, reels and so much more. Has it ever happened to you that you deleted a photo, video, reel from your Instagram account and then wanted it back? Well, in case you don’t know, Instagram allows you to restore photos, videos, reels, videos and Instagram stories you’ve deleted.
Content that you choose to delete is removed from your account immediately, But it is moved to the Recently deleted folder. Content in Recently deleted is stored for 30 days, after which it is automatically deleted. For Instagram Stories, the time limit is up to 24 hours that aren’t in your stories archive.
During those 30 days, you can access deleted content from your account in Recently deleted on the Instagram app for Android and iPhone and either restore it or permanently delete it. Do note that this works only for the media like photos, videos. Deleted messages on Instagram cannot be restored.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to restore deleted content from your Instagram account
Step 1- Open Instagram on your smartphone
Step 2- Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile
Step 3- Tap more options in the top right
Step 4- Next, tap on activity controls and then tap on Your activity.