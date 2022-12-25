Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / App News /  How to restore deleted content from your Instagram account

How to restore deleted content from your Instagram account

2 min read . 03:56 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Content deleted from Instagram account is moved to the Recently deleted folder

  • Content in Recently deleted is stored for 30 days, after which it is automatically deleted. For Instagram Stories, the time limit is up to 24 hours that aren’t in your stories archive.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms that is used by millions of users daily. The platform allows one to share images, posts, create stories, reels and so much more. Has it ever happened to you that you deleted a photo, video, reel from your Instagram account and then wanted it back? Well, in case you don’t know, Instagram allows you to restore photos, videos, reels, videos and Instagram stories you’ve deleted.

Content that you choose to delete is removed from your account immediately, But it is moved to the Recently deleted folder. Content in Recently deleted is stored for 30 days, after which it is automatically deleted. For Instagram Stories, the time limit is up to 24 hours that aren’t in your stories archive.

During those 30 days, you can access deleted content from your account in Recently deleted on the Instagram app for Android and iPhone and either restore it or permanently delete it. Do note that this works only for the media like photos, videos. Deleted messages on Instagram cannot be restored.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to restore deleted content from your Instagram account

Step 1- Open Instagram on your smartphone

Step 2- Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile

Step 3- Tap more options in the top right

Step 4- Next, tap on activity controls and then tap on Your activity.

Step 5- Here, tap on the recently deleted. Readers must note here that they may not see the options below if they haven't deleted any content recently.

Step 6- At the top, tap the type of content you’d like to restore – profile posts, reels, videos and stories

Step 7- Next, tap on the photo, video, or story you’d like to restore

Step 8- Tap more options in the top right, then tap Restore to profile or Restore to restore content. You will start seeing the restored media in your account now.

