How to secure your transactions? 5 UPI tips for safe online payments

Avoid clicking on unverified links or answering calls from suspicious numbers

Be cautious of unverified links and fake calls to avoid financial loss. Cybercriminals often send fake messages containing links or pretend to be calling from banks or other organizations to trick you into giving away your personal information like PIN, OTP, etc. They may also ask you to download a third-party app for verification purposes. It is important to note that banks never ask for such personal details. So, avoid clicking on unverified links and don't pick up calls from unknown numbers or suspicious sources.