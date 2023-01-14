Home / Technology / App News /  How to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp is one of the widely used social messaging applications used worldwide. It has over 2 billion users across countries. It enables users to connect to their friends and relatives through messages, voice calls and video calls. Did you know that the Meta-owned platform offers a custom notification feature, allowing you to set custom ringtones for incoming calls and messages.

Setting custom alerts for contacts allows one to differentiate them from other Contacts. If you are also looking for a way to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp incoming calls for a particular contact, then here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Set custom ringtones for individual contacts on Android

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 3 – Next, tap on the Contact name and go to his profile

Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification

Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box

Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice

Set custom tone for individual contacts on Android

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 3 – Next, tap on Wallpaper & Sound

Step 4 – Under Custom tone, tap on Alert Tone to choose different tone

Do note that group calls on iPhones use a default ringtone. This ringtone can’t be customized. But you can customize them on Android so that a different ringtone is heard every time you get a group video call. Follow the steps below

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 2 – Here, select the Group you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 3 – Next, tap on the Group name and go to his profile

Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification

Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box

Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice

