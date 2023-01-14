Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / App News /  How to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls: A step-by-step guide

How to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls: A step-by-step guide

2 min read . 01:17 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
A step-by-step guide to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls

  • Setting custom alerts for WhatsApp contacts allows one to differentiate them from other Contacts.

WhatsApp is one of the widely used social messaging applications used worldwide. It has over 2 billion users across countries. It enables users to connect to their friends and relatives through messages, voice calls and video calls. Did you know that the Meta-owned platform offers a custom notification feature, allowing you to set custom ringtones for incoming calls and messages.

WhatsApp is one of the widely used social messaging applications used worldwide. It has over 2 billion users across countries. It enables users to connect to their friends and relatives through messages, voice calls and video calls. Did you know that the Meta-owned platform offers a custom notification feature, allowing you to set custom ringtones for incoming calls and messages.

Setting custom alerts for contacts allows one to differentiate them from other Contacts. If you are also looking for a way to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp incoming calls for a particular contact, then here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Setting custom alerts for contacts allows one to differentiate them from other Contacts. If you are also looking for a way to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp incoming calls for a particular contact, then here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Set custom ringtones for individual contacts on Android

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Set custom ringtones for individual contacts on Android

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 3 – Next, tap on the Contact name and go to his profile

Step 3 – Next, tap on the Contact name and go to his profile

Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification

Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification

Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box

Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box

Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice

Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice

Set custom tone for individual contacts on Android

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Set custom tone for individual contacts on Android

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 3 – Next, tap on Wallpaper & Sound

Step 3 – Next, tap on Wallpaper & Sound

Step 4 – Under Custom tone, tap on Alert Tone to choose different tone

Step 4 – Under Custom tone, tap on Alert Tone to choose different tone

Do note that group calls on iPhones use a default ringtone. This ringtone can’t be customized. But you can customize them on Android so that a different ringtone is heard every time you get a group video call. Follow the steps below

Do note that group calls on iPhones use a default ringtone. This ringtone can’t be customized. But you can customize them on Android so that a different ringtone is heard every time you get a group video call. Follow the steps below

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab

Step 2 – Here, select the Group you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 2 – Here, select the Group you want to set custom ringtone for

Step 3 – Next, tap on the Group name and go to his profile

Step 3 – Next, tap on the Group name and go to his profile

Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification

Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification

Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box

Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box

Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice

Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP