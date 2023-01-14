How to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls: A step-by-step guide

How to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls: A step-by-step guide2 min read . 01:17 PM IST
- Setting custom alerts for WhatsApp contacts allows one to differentiate them from other Contacts.
WhatsApp is one of the widely used social messaging applications used worldwide. It has over 2 billion users across countries. It enables users to connect to their friends and relatives through messages, voice calls and video calls. Did you know that the Meta-owned platform offers a custom notification feature, allowing you to set custom ringtones for incoming calls and messages.
Setting custom alerts for contacts allows one to differentiate them from other Contacts. If you are also looking for a way to set custom ringtones for WhatsApp incoming calls for a particular contact, then here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab
Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for
Step 3 – Next, tap on the Contact name and go to his profile
Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification
Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box
Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice
Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab
Step 2 – Now, select the contact you want to set custom ringtone for
Step 3 – Next, tap on Wallpaper & Sound
Step 4 – Under Custom tone, tap on Alert Tone to choose different tone
Do note that group calls on iPhones use a default ringtone. This ringtone can’t be customized. But you can customize them on Android so that a different ringtone is heard every time you get a group video call. Follow the steps below
Step 1 – Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to the chats tab
Step 2 – Here, select the Group you want to set custom ringtone for
Step 3 – Next, tap on the Group name and go to his profile
Step 4 – Scroll down and tap on Custom notification
Step 5 – Check the ‘Use custom notifications’ box
Step 6 – Under call notifications, tap on Ringtone and choose the ringtone of your choice
