How to sign up on Telegram without SIM card: A step-by-step guide

How to sign up on Telegram without SIM card: A step-by-step guide1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
- Telegram recently announced no SIM signup that allows users to log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers that are available on the Fragment platform.
WhatsApp-rival Telegram recently announced no SIM signup on its platform. This allows users to log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers that are available on the Fragment platform.
Fragment is a fully decentralized auction platform that sells anonymous numbers and usernames. It is based on The Open Network or TON. Those interested can buy anonymous numbers and usernames for $16 or 9 TON.
Here’s how to sign up on Telegram without SIM card. Before proceeding make sure that your smartphone is running the latest version of Telegram. If not, head to Google Play Store/Apple App Store to download the latest version of the app
Step 1 - Open Telegram app on your smartphone
Step 2 - Next, tap on Get Started
Step 3 - Here, enter the blockchain-powered anonymous number purchased from Fragment
Step 4 - You will need to enter the OTP to verify your account. The OTP will be sent on the Fragment anonymous number
Step 5- After entering the OTP, you can setup your account and will be able to use Telegram without SIM
As mentioned earlier, Telegram has announced a host of new features. These include Topics 2.0, auto delete all chats, temporary QR codes and more. Topics in Telegram are now available for groups of 100 members or more. Groups with topics open in a sleek two-column mode, so you can access your other chats as quickly as before. To switch to the latest topic, users can simply tap on the new button in the preview.
Telegram is also adding the ability to set a global auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all new chats. The platform says that existing chats will not be affected, but the feature can easily expand your auto-delete settings to any of the existing chats. To do so, simply head to Settings > Privacy & Security > Auto-Delete Messages.
Another feature coming with the latest update of Telegram is the ability to generate a temporary QR code if you don't have a username and are hiding your phone number from everyone. Scanning this code will also allow other Telegram users to add you as a contact without knowing your phone number.
