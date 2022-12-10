How to sign up on Telegram without SIM card: A step-by-step guide

As mentioned earlier, Telegram has announced a host of new features. These include Topics 2.0, auto delete all chats, temporary QR codes and more. Topics in Telegram are now available for groups of 100 members or more. Groups with topics open in a sleek two-column mode, so you can access your other chats as quickly as before. To switch to the latest topic, users can simply tap on the new button in the preview.

