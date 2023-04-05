How to use audio chat rooms on the ShareChat app: A step by step guide

How to use audio chat rooms on the ShareChat app: A step by step guide2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- Using the audio chat room feature, ShareChat users can join and participate in interesting and relevant conversations hosted by celebrities, experts and consultants, public figures, organisations, and a varied group of creators.
Multilingual social media platform ShareChat launched its live audio chat room feature in April 2020. The feature is available in 15 Indian languages and is aimed to facilitate free-flow of conversations, especially during the pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×