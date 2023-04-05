How to use audio chat rooms on the ShareChat app: A step by step guide

Multilingual social media platform ShareChat launched its live audio chat room feature in April 2020. The feature is available in 15 Indian languages and is aimed to facilitate free-flow of conversations, especially during the pandemic.

Using this feature, ShareChat users can join and participate in interesting and relevant conversations hosted by celebrities, experts and consultants, public figures, organisations, and a varied group of creators. It also enables the creators to connect with their fans and have conversations with them via audio or text during a live chatroom session.

According to the company, the feature has witnessed about 2 billion minutes of audio streaming per month and has snowballed into India’s biggest audio-based hangout destination.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to audio chat room feature on ShareChat

Step 1 – Open the ShareChat app on your android mobile phone

Step 2 – Tap on the LIVE icon at the bottom navigation menu section. This will take you to the Chatrooms page. The page lists all the active live chatrooms based on your interests and language preference across popular categories like Astrology & Devotion, Romance, Poetry, Current affairs, Sports, etc.

Step 3 – Here, choose the Chatroom you want to enter

Step 4 – Once you click and enter a chatroom of your choice, you can listen to the ongoing conversation, send messages to the host and the chatroom in your preferred language through the text tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5 - You can be a part of the discussion through the request option, wherein, post the host's approval, you can interact with the host and the audience live on the chatroom via audio.

Step 6 – Through the menu beside and above the message tab, one can also send 3D quirky virtual gifts and emojis to the host.

The ShareChat Audio Chatroom feature brings like-minded people together, forming a vibrant community that engages on varied topics. The feature allows users to send virtual gifts in the form of digital tokens to the hosts or chatroom creators as a reward for their creativity.