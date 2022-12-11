How to use live location on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Meta-owned WhatsApp has over 2 billion users worldwide. Among other useful features, the social messaging app offers Live Location that allows users to share their real-time location with other users for a specific amount of time. WhatsApp Live Location feature allows them to control whether and how long to share their live location. They can stop sharing live location with other contacts at any time.
Like WhatsApp messages, the Live Location feature is end-to-end encrypted, which means no one can see your live location except the people you shared with. Before sharing your location on WhatsApp, you must enable location permissions for WhatsApp in your smartphone’s settings. To do
Step 1 - Go to Settings on your phone
Step 2 - Here, navigate to Apps and notifications
Step 3 - Go to Advanced option and then head to App permissions
Step 4 - Now, tap on location and turn on WhatsApp
Step 5 - Here’s how to share your live location with others on WhatsApp
Step 6 - Open WhatsApp on your phone