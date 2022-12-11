Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / App News /  How to use live location on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

How to use live location on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

1 min read . 02:24 PM ISTLivemint
WhatsApp live Location feature is end-to-end encrypted

Meta-owned WhatsApp has over 2 billion users worldwide. Among other useful features, the social messaging app offers Live Location that allows users to share their real-time location with other users for a specific amount of time. WhatsApp Live Location feature allows them to control whether and how long to share their live location. They can stop sharing live location with other contacts at any time.

Like WhatsApp messages, the Live Location feature is end-to-end encrypted, which means no one can see your live location except the people you shared with. Before sharing your location on WhatsApp, you must enable location permissions for WhatsApp in your smartphone’s settings. To do

Step 1 - Go to Settings on your phone

Step 2 - Here, navigate to Apps and notifications

Step 3 - Go to Advanced option and then head to App permissions

Step 4 - Now, tap on location and turn on WhatsApp

Step 5 - Here’s how to share your live location with others on WhatsApp

Step 6 - Open WhatsApp on your phone

Step 7 - Go to individual or group chat that you want to share live location with

Step 8 - In the chat windows, tap on Attach> Location > Share live location.

Step 9 - Here, you can select the length of time you'd like to share your live location. Your live location will stop being shared after the selected amount of time. If you wish, you can also add a comment while sharing your location

Step 10 - Now, tap on Send.

Step 11 - How to stop sharing your live location on WhatsApp

For individual chats:

- Go to WhatsApp and open the individual or group chat.

- Here, tap on Stop sharing and then tap on STOP.

For group chats:

- Open WhatsApp and go to Group

- Tap on More options > Settings > Privacy > Live location.

- Next, tap on STOP SHARING and then tap on STOP.

Note: Do note that users can also disable location permissions for WhatsApp at any time by going to your phone's Settings. Here, navigate to Apps & notifications > Advanced > App permissions > Location > turn off WhatsApp. You have now disabled location permission for WhatsApp.

