How to use Notion, the do-it-yourself productivity app embraced by Gen Z
Gen Z is turning personal planning into a visual art form. In doing so, it is putting a 6-year-old productivity app in the spotlight.
The Notion app, launched in 2016 as a digital workspace for organizing work and personal life, lets users customize their budget trackers, class schedules and job-application databases with distinct emojis, images and color palettes. Think of it like building a website, but for mainly personal use.
A basic to-do list can feature a collage of photos, or a job tracker can be updated alongside an embedded Spotify playlist. You can look at everything in the Notion app, or you can open a landing page in a browser on your computer, as a sort of “dashboard for your life."
A 23-year-old TikToker named Sija Los posted a six-second video in July showcasing some of her personal to-do lists—“Morning Routine," “Night Routine," “Weekly Zero-Out." That post received almost a million views and garnered breathless comments such as “absolutely amazing," and “Omg yes." Today, the hashtag #Notion has more than 485 million views on TikTok, with most posts coming from fans rather than influencers.
We praised Notion back in 2018 for being the only app needed for work-life productivity, but its adoption soared after it became an online phenomenon. Last year, people downloaded Notion nine million times, nearly triple 2020’s downloads, according to app-analytics firm Data.ai. It reported 6.3 million more downloads so far this year. The app is currently used by 20 million people around the globe, Notion said.
While Notion markets itself as enterprise software for team-project management, its appeal with younger students and professionals goes beyond the workplace. That is because the designs people create can be shared—or sold—as templates for others to put their own spin on.
“It’s like you get handed something that somebody else made and they’re saying, ‘Hey, you can play with it, too,’" said Sarah Akiyama, a 24-year-old stylist assistant in New York. “It’s almost like Play-Doh."
If you decide to try the app—and you’re not a seasoned designer or website builder—you might feel overwhelmed by the lack of structure. Here’s how to get started.
Step 1: Identify your priorities
Notion works with a set of customizable pages. You can start with a blank canvas, or grab its templates for schedules, to-do lists, money minders and more. Pages can function like a Word document, spreadsheet or a file-storage system.
Before using Notion, decide what you want from it. Some people use it to save family recipes. Others track job applications. Rilee Smith, a 32-year-old content marketing director in Detroit, planned her wedding on Notion. Now, she uses it to track her reading goals.
Notion Chief Product Officer Madhu Muthukumar compares using the app to building a Lego set. “But if you stare at one Lego and you just look at it for a long time, it can be daunting," he said.
Step 2: Learn the basics
Each page is made up of blocks—text, an uploaded file, a database, etc.—that you can move around. You can drag every heading, individual checklist item and section of text to wherever you want it.
Many people start by building a personal dashboard. This might include a daily to-do list, current goals and links to your most-used Notion subpages. But you can also add things that are fun to look at, such as images and GIFs, a favorite Spotify playlist or an inspirational quote.
Notion’s free tier allows unlimited pages and blocks and has a 5MB limit for each file uploaded—good for a résumé or photo, bad for large PDFs or videos. It lets you share pages with up to five guests. For example, Ms. Akiyama has a summer bucket list she shares with her best friend, so it’s visible in both of their workspaces.
Upgrading to the $4 monthly plan removes the upload size limit, allows unlimited invited guests to access your workspace, and lets you view and restore versions.
Step 3: Try templates
Notion’s templates have intended purposes, but you can use them however you want. For example, a directory tool designed for teachers to track students’ attendance and participation can also be modified for professionals to keep up with people in their social groups.
Some user-created templates are free; other, more elaborate ones can cost $150. People promote their templates via social media, so you can find them by searching. Some even sell links to their templates on Etsy and other sites.
Ms. Smith recommends finding a template that is most of the way there and customizing that, instead of trying to start from scratch.
When you are comfortable, move on to templates that use databases. These mini spreadsheets let you input items and assign properties—a due date, category, even a star rating. This system allows the same data to be presented in multiple ways, such as a calendar view highlighting deadlines.
Instead of trying to build a database from scratch, test out a template to get familiar with the types of properties and views.
Step 4: Take it slow
While Notion can be useful for planning and productivity, don’t let it consume too much time.
After first creating an account, Ms. Akiyama became obsessed with using Notion for daily planning. But sometimes she would miss updating her budget, or she wouldn’t complete all her tasks for the day. The compulsion to track everything made her feel burned out.
Now, she checks Notion about once a week to update her budget and remind herself of the goals she is working toward. For new users, she recommends easing into a routine.
“It’s there to help you organize your life, not run your life," Ms. Akiyama said.