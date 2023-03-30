How to use Uber’s in-app SOS button: A step-by-step guide

How to use Uber’s in-app SOS button: A step-by-step guide1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Uber offers a safety feature called the In-app Emergency Button. It can come in handy for quick and timely assistance in case of an emergency.
In this era of technology, booking a ride online has become a way of life. They are easily available, affordable and convenient at the same time. But what about safety?
Ride-hailing app Uber offers a safety feature called the In-app Emergency Button. It can come in handy for quick and timely assistance in case of an emergency. However, not many users are aware about it. In this article, we will talk about Uber’s in-app SOS button, how to use it and more.
Uber’s in-app emergency button is made available on every rider and driver's app as well. By using the in-app emergency button, one can contact the emergency services to request immediate assistance. In addition, users can also contact the authorities and provide them with the vital information by relaying their trip & location details.
Here’s how to use in-app emergency button of Uber -
Step 1: Scroll through the ride information menu.
Step 2: Here, tap the Safety shield button.
Step 3: Tap on the option Contact 112 from the Safety Tools menu.
Once a user taps on the emergency button, the following options for safety support are provided:
