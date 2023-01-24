Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its users that will make searching old messages easier. Called the ‘Search by date’, the feature is available with the latest 23.1.75 update on iOS smartphones. The update brings a host of other interesting features to WhatsApp that will be rolling out to users over the coming weeks. But search by date has started rolling out to iPhone users.

If you are interested in knowing how to use WhatsApp's search by date feature on iOS, then here’s a step-by-step guide. But before proceeding make sure you are running the latest version of WhatsApp. Once done, follow these steps

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your iPhone

Step 2 - Go to Chat list and tap on the individual chat that you wish to search messages in

Step 3 - Now, go to Contact info and tap on Search.

Step 4 - You will see a calendar icon in the right corner of your screen. Tap on it and select the year, month and date for which you want to search message

Step 5- Tap on Jump to Date to see messages shared on that particular date.

As mentioned above, the 23.1.75 version of WhatsApp comes with additional features. As per App Store listing, these features are

- You can now create a chat with yourself for convenient reminders and note taking synchronized across devices. Tap 'New chat' and choose 'Message yourself' to get started.

- You can now control who can see when you're online. Go to Settings > Privacy and select "Last seen & Online".

- You can now use drag & drop to share images, videos and documents from other apps (eg. Safari, Photos, Files) to WhatsApp chats.

- You can undo "delete for me" for a few seconds