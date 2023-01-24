How to use WhatsApp's search by date feature on iOS

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for its users that will make searching old messages easier. Called the ‘Search by date’, the feature is available with the latest 23.1.75 update on iOS smartphones. The update brings a host of other interesting features to WhatsApp that will be rolling out to users over the coming weeks. But search by date has started rolling out to iPhone users.

