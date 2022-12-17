How to view payment history on WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced payments service November 2020 in India. It was eventually expanded to all users in 2021. With the feature, users can link their bank accounts via UPI and can send or receive payments via the instant messaging platform.
Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced payments service November 2020 in India. It was eventually expanded to all users in 2021. With the feature, users can link their bank accounts via UPI and can send or receive payments via the instant messaging platform.
WhatsApp payments uses UPI to enable bank-to-bank money transfers. The messaging platform uses the phone number associated with the user's account to identify bank account information. Other than sending or receiving money, WhatsApp allows users to view their bank account balance, report a payment and also view the payment history on the platform.
WhatsApp payments uses UPI to enable bank-to-bank money transfers. The messaging platform uses the phone number associated with the user's account to identify bank account information. Other than sending or receiving money, WhatsApp allows users to view their bank account balance, report a payment and also view the payment history on the platform.
Here we bring you a step-by-step guide to view payment history on WhatsApp. Follow the steps below
Here we bring you a step-by-step guide to view payment history on WhatsApp. Follow the steps below
To view WhatsApp payment history on Android
Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
To view WhatsApp payment history on Android
Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
Step 2- Tap on More options
Step 2- Tap on More options
Step 3- Here go to Payments and then tap on Payment history
Step 3- Here go to Payments and then tap on Payment history
Step 4- Tap on See all to view payment history
Step 4- Tap on See all to view payment history
To view WhatsApp payment history on iPhone
Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your device