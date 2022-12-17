How to view payment history on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has confirmed the picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iPhone. In a blog post, the company said that picture-in-picture on iOS is currently in beta testing. The feature will be rolling out to the users in 2023. It allows users to multitask and use other apps when in a WhatsApp video call. “Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen", said WhatsApp in the blog post.