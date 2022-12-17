Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / App News /  How to view payment history on WhatsApp

How to view payment history on WhatsApp

2 min read . 06:18 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
WhatsApp payments was first introduced in 2020

  • WhatsApp payments uses UPI to enable bank-to-bank money transfers. The messaging platform uses the phone number associated with the user's account to identify bank account information.

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced payments service November 2020 in India. It was eventually expanded to all users in 2021. With the feature, users can link their bank accounts via UPI and can send or receive payments via the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp payments uses UPI to enable bank-to-bank money transfers. The messaging platform uses the phone number associated with the user's account to identify bank account information. Other than sending or receiving money, WhatsApp allows users to view their bank account balance, report a payment and also view the payment history on the platform.

Here we bring you a step-by-step guide to view payment history on WhatsApp. Follow the steps below

To view WhatsApp payment history on Android

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2- Tap on More options

Step 3- Here go to Payments and then tap on Payment history

Step 4- Tap on See all to view payment history

To view WhatsApp payment history on iPhone

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2- Tap on Settings

Step 3- Now, tap on Payments

Step 4- Next, tap on Payment history and See all to view the payment history

In case you do not recognize a payment, you can report it. To view the status of a reported payment

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone and tap on Settings for iPhone and More options for Android

Step 2- Go to Payments under Payment history

Step 3- Tap on the payment you’ve reported.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has confirmed the picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iPhone. In a blog post, the company said that picture-in-picture on iOS is currently in beta testing. The feature will be rolling out to the users in 2023. It allows users to multitask and use other apps when in a WhatsApp video call. “Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen", said WhatsApp in the blog post.

