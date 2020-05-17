In times of covid-19, dating apps innovate with new features

Given social distancing requirements that allow only virtual dates, Bumble has expanded its distance filters to allow users to match with anyone in their country. The app would only allow users to connect with people within 1 to 100 miles of their location earlier, but now users will see the option to connect with people nationwide in their app settings. Further, Bumble has tied up with American online marketplace company Airbnb to allow users to not just connect and date virtually but also enjoy online experiences together, from Turkish Fortune Coffee Reading in New York to a Tango concert in Argentina, among others.