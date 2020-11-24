India bans 43 more Chinese apps

The step may prove to be a shot in the arm for Indian app makers, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant nation. Indian short video-sharing app Chingari said some of these apps were banned earlier as well, but they just cloaked themselves under new identities to enter the Indian market. “The ban is a very smart move and sends out a clear message that Chinese apps can’t use such tactics to engage in activities that are ‘prejudicial to India’s sovereignty’," said Sumit Ghosh, chief executive, Chingari.