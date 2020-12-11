Indian child rights body against PUBG Mobile re-launch: Report

PUBG Mobile recently announced that they will be making a comeback in India. The popular Battle Royale game had been banned by the Indian government due to some privacy issues. The game developers have revised many aspects of the game and even the ownership of the game to resolve a few of the issues. India’s apex child rights body has expressed its concerns about the game’s re-launch.

A PTI report quoted a few officials saying the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) believes it will be inappropriate to relaunch the popular gaming app PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games.

In a meeting called to discuss the proposal, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo "strongly recommended" against the relaunch of the mobile app in India until appropriate legislations are in place for such online games, the officials said.

The new development comes after PUBG sought permission from the government to relaunch in the country. Days after the government ban, PUBG had announced that Chinese company Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India. The developers are also building a new version of the game in order to address a few key issues like addiction.

PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government in September this year. The government had said these apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

When asked about it, Kanoongo said an internal meeting was held to discuss the matter.

"It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favour of recommending such games in the country," Kanoongo said.

During the meeting, it was also pointed out that the game led to loss of many lives in the country, a senior official said.

