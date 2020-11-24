Indian govt bans AliExpress, 42 other Chinese apps: Full list here

Government of India Tuesday blocked 43 Chinese mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

"This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order", the Centre said in an official statement.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, it further stated.

Popular shopping website AliExpress was among the banned apps, which comes a big blow to Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba. This is another setback for the e-commerce giant after its Ant Group's $37-billion (£28 billion) initial public offering, (IPO) was halted in China.

Earlier on 28 June, 2020 the Centre had blocked access to 59 Chinese mobile apps and on 2nd September, 2020 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

The earlier banned apps included The banned apps include Baidu, Baidu Express Edition, Tencent Watchlist, FaceU, WeChat Reading, Ludo All Star, Alipay and Tencent Weiyun, besides PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, according to an official statement.

The latest move from Indian government comes amid ongoing border tensions between India and China.

Here is the full list of apps:

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

Tensions between India and China have been high since May when New Delhi detected attempts by the Chinese troops to intrude into Indian territory. On 15 June, soldiers of the two sides were engaged in a violent clash that killed 20 Indian troops and an unknown number on the Chinese side. India’s move to ban 58 apps followed soon after as did steps to block Chinese investments in key infrastructure sectors like roads and telecom.

