Government support

Currently, India is home to 515 drone-related companies, with 263 focused specifically on component manufacturing. In terms of funding, drone startups secured $108 million in 2024 and have already raised $39 million in 2025, according to Tracxn data. India is also set to roll out a $234 million incentive scheme aimed at boosting domestic production of drones for both civil and defence use, according to aReutersreport. Moreover, the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, along with initiatives like the defence ministry’s iDEX and Technology Development Fund (TDF), has created a fertile ground for companies to invest in R&D and ramp up manufacturing.