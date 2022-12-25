Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Details

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Details2 min read . 09:29 AM IST
- Infinix Zero Ultra 5G packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The handset is priced at ₹29,999.
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone was launched a week back in the country. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and houses a 4,500mAh battery. The handset will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm today. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Infinix phone
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The handset is priced at ₹29,999. Buyers will be able to choose from Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colour options of the device.
As part of the sale, buyers can get 5% cashback on purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There will be exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well on the phone’s purchase.
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm octa-core processor that comes paired with 8GB RAM. Storage on the device is 256GB which can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone also allows users to expand the RAM virtually up to 13GB.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. The screen offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs on XOS based on Android 12 operating system. It is a dual SIM phone and has a microSD card slot.
For camera duties, the handset boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises a 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It comes paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies, the device features a 32MP camera at the front.
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 180 watt Thunder Charge fast charging. For connectivity, the handset is equipped with 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 6. Users will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
