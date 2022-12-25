Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart: Details

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone was launched a week back in the country. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and houses a 4,500mAh battery. The handset will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm today. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Infinix phone

