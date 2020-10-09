Instagram brings new change to Threads application

Instagram brings new change to Threads application1 min read . 06:54 AM IST
The new update allows users to use the Threads application to message any Instagram user.
Photo-sharing application Instagram on Thursday rolled out an update to the Threads application.
According to a report, the new update allows users to use the Threads application to message any Instagram user.
The application earlier only allowed users to message the users added to their close friends' list.
Threads was launched by Instagram in 2019, to allow users to communicate with users they have marked on Instagram as Close Friends.
