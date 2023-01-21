Instagram brings Quiet mode for its users: Here's how to enable2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 04:00 PM IST
- With the new feature, Instagram users will be able to set an account’s status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to alert the followers that the users are not actIve on the platform.
Meta-owned photo sharing and messaging app Instagram has recently announced a new feature for its users. Called the Quiet mode, the feature is aimed to help encourage users to fix boundaries with friends and followers. It is aimed to reduce the users’ anxiety about spending time away from the app by silencing incoming notifications and auto-replying to direct messages (DMs).
