Instagram down for thousands of users. Latest updates here

Instagram down for thousands of users. Latest updates here

About 7,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to Downdetector.
1 min read . 22 Sep 2022Reuters

  • We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, Meta said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that several users were having trouble accessing its social network, Instagram.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Meta said.

About 7,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to Downdetector.

The user reports were as high as 24,000 earlier, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Several users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #instagramdown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

 

