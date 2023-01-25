Instagram gets dynamic profile photo: What is it and how to use2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- If you have already created your avatar on Facebook, you can use it for Instagram, saving yourself time and effort.
Meta-owned instant photo sharing app Instagram has rolled out a dynamic profile photo feature for its users. The feature allows users to showcase their photos and digital avatar as their profile photo. People visiting the user’s profile will be able to flip between the two.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×