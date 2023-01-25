Meta-owned instant photo sharing app Instagram has rolled out a dynamic profile photo feature for its users. The feature allows users to showcase their photos and digital avatar as their profile photo. People visiting the user’s profile will be able to flip between the two.

The feature was announced by Instagram on microblogging site Twitter. “New profile pic, who this? Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two," the company wrote in a tweet.

How to create or edit your avatar on Instagram

In order to create a digital avatar on Instagram, follow these steps

- Open Instagram on your smartphone

- Tap on your profile or your profile picture

- Next, tap on Edit Profile at the top and then tap Create avatar

- Now, tap on Get started to choose your avatar's skin tone. You can personalize your avatar with hairstyles, outfits and more.

- Tap Done and Save changes to save and create your avatar.

Note that if you have already created your avatar on Facebook, you can use it for Instagram as well. In case you wish to edit your avatar, you can do so from your profile at any time by tapping Edit Profile and then tapping on Edit avatar.

Recently, Instagram introduced Quite mode feature for its users. With the new feature, Instagram users will be able to set an account’s status to ‘In Quiet Mode’ to alert the followers that the users are not actIve on the platform. Instagram says that the new feature is targeted to teenage users to encourage them to reduce their screen time.

“Teens have told us that they sometimes want to take time for themselves and might be looking for more ways to focus at night, while studying and during school. You can easily customize your Quiet mode hours to fit your schedule and once the feature is turned off, we’ll show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed," writes Instagram on the blog post.