Instagram has a new chronological mode. Here's what you need to know

Instagram on Wednesday announced that it is bringing back the chronological feed. According to The Verge, Instagram announced that it’s adding two new modes that change how the main feed works, bringing back the much-awaited reverse-chronological view. The company calls the two new modes “Following" and “Favorites," and says they’re designed to “give you more choice and control over what you see" while using the app (that is, let you avoid things like suggested posts and algorithmic sorting based on who and what the app thinks you like).
According to GSM Arena, you can add up to 50 accounts as your favorites, and when choosing this feed you'll only see their posts - also sorted chronologically.
Additionally, posts from accounts in your Favorites will show up higher in the home feed. You can make changes to the Favorites list at any time, as people are not notified when you add or remove them.
However, neither of these new feeds can be set as the default, at least for now. So every time you go into Instagram, you'll still see the default algorithm-based feed, and if you want either the Following or Favorites feed, you'll need to manually select that.
These modes have been in the works for a while, according to The Verge Adam Mosseri talked about it a few times last year, and some users have gotten to test it. Instagram even teased that it was coming on Twitter yesterday. Now, though, it should finally be on its way to everyone. To get to either of the alternative feeds, tap on the Instagram logo in the top left corner when you're in the home tab, and bask in the chronological bliss.
