Meta-owned photo sharing app Instagram is changing navigation on the app starting next month. The company has announced it will remove the shopping tab from the main bar, starting February this year. The button to create a new post will move down, while the Reels tab will come to the right.

Instagram says that the changes will make it easier for users to connect with friends and share their interest on the app.

Announcing the upcoming changes via a blog post, the company said “Starting in February, we are changing Instagram’s navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests. The navigation bar at the bottom of the app will now have the shortcut for creating content in the center and Reels to the right".

Instagram says while the Shop tab will be removed from the screen, the feature will still be a part of the app. “As part of this change, the Instagram Shop tab will be removed. You will still be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads and more".

A previous report by The Information suggested that Instagram is looking to cut down the shopping feature from the app. It will instead focus on advertising business. The move is likely a part of the company’s push to promote advertising, by removing the shopping tab from the main screen.

Recently, Instagram announced a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues. As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.