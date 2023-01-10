Instagram home screen is changing in February: Here's how2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 12:33 PM IST
- Instagram says while the Shop tab will be removed from the screen, the feature will still be a part of the app.
Meta-owned photo sharing app Instagram is changing navigation on the app starting next month. The company has announced it will remove the shopping tab from the main bar, starting February this year. The button to create a new post will move down, while the Reels tab will come to the right.