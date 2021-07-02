OPEN APP
This file photo shows the logo of Instagram on a smartphone. The social media platform is testing a feature that will that would let creators offer exclusive stories to their followers.Premium
This file photo shows the logo of Instagram on a smartphone. The social media platform is testing a feature that will that would let creators offer exclusive stories to their followers.
 1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2021, 05:27 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Instagram is testing an unnamed feature allowing creators to post exclusive stories
  • This new feature will be similar to Twitter's 'Super Follows' or YouTube's membership feature

Instagram is working on a feature that will allow creators on the platform to offer exclusive stories to their followers. Currently in the testing phase, this new Instagram feature could be similar to Twitter's 'Super Follows' feature.

Twitter had recently launched a new functionality called 'Super Follows', which allows accountholders with a certain following to share exclusive content with their followers, similar to YouTube's membership programme. Now Instagram is working on a similar concept.

The popular photo sharing app is currently testing this new feature and will roll it out if everything goes smoothly.

This won't be the first feature Instagram has emulated from the competition. IKt The platform had launched Reels in August 2020 that allows creators to share short videos, similar to TikTok.

Instagram exclusive stories: What to expect

Instagram confirmed that the exclusive stories is currently under development after developer Alessandro Paluzzi shared screenshots of the feature on his Twitter.

The screenshots shared by Paluzzi showed that coming across an exclusive story will put up a message for normal followers informing them that the particular Instagram story is reserved for "only members".

Exclusive stories for select members will be marked with a purple heart icon. This is similar to how Intagram stories for 'Close Friends' are currently labelled with a green star icon and ring around the display picture.

To maintain exclusivity of exclusive stories, Instagram may prevent users from taking screenshots of such content so that they cannot be shared with non-subscribers without the creator's consent. The platform may also allow creators to save their exclusive stories to a 'Highlight', just like other stories right now.

