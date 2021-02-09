Instagram introduces Parent’s Guide for guardians of teenage users of the app

Instagram has made new announcements marking Safer Internet Day . The image-sharing social media platform introduced a new Parent’s Guide. The new guide is a new resource for parents with teens who use Instagram. Earlier, the company developed tools like comment controls, the ability to report unwanted interactions, and a suite of features to help user’s manage time on the app.

The platform, through an official blog, claims it has built a guide to help parents have some control over their teenage children’s Instagram account. In A Parent’s Guide, the developer has focussed on three things: how to manage privacy, interactions and time on Instagram. The guide also gets a section called 'Glossary of Instagram Terms' to help parents navigate through the app easily.

In the guide, the platform has included the basics of the app, and a description of their tools, plus a discussion guide for how parents and guardians can have an open conversation with their teens about Instagram.

The discussion questions were developed in collaboration with education and social media expert, Ana Homayoun, M.A., P.P.S., and are designed to help parents and guardians learn more about how teens are using Instagram.

The social media platform collaborated with organisation such as the National PTA, Scholastic, ConnectSafely, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), GLSEN, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, PFLAG, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, and PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center to develop the guide.

To access the new Parent's Guide please click here.

