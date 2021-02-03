Instagram introduces ‘Recently Deleted’ feature: How it works

Instagram is adding a new feature for all its users which will provide more options to the account holder after a post has been deleted. The company has introduced a Recently Deleted feature that will allow users to restore or review the posts that have been deleted.

The company, through an official blog also claims that the Recently Deleted feature will help secure the content in an account from hackers. The application has added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising an account and deleting posts the owner has shared. In order to access the new feature, the user will have to update the Instagram application to the latest available version.

The blog stated, “We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back." With the introduction of this new feature, the person permanently deleting or restoring a post from Recently Deleted will have to first verify that they are the rightful account holders.

How it works

The photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos and stories the user deletes are removed from your account immediately and moved to the Recently Deleted folder.

Deleted stories that are not in the user’s archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. Everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later.

During those 30 days, the user can access their deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there the user can either restore or permanently delete it.

