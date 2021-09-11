The new Favourites feature will help content from specific accounts land higher in the user's feed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instagram is testing a new feature that will solve a long-standing problem with the application's feeds. Users will finally get a chance to star their favourite Insta accounts as ‘Favorites’. Since the application sorts posts on the feed using certain algorithms, it can miss out on updates from close friends or relatives or even your favourite influencers. This new feature will allow users to take better control of their feed.

Instagram is testing a new feature that will solve a long-standing problem with the application's feeds. Users will finally get a chance to star their favourite Insta accounts as ‘Favorites’. Since the application sorts posts on the feed using certain algorithms, it can miss out on updates from close friends or relatives or even your favourite influencers. This new feature will allow users to take better control of their feed.

The new Favourites feature will help content from specific users land "higher" in the user's feed. The feature was spotted and shared by Alessandro Paluzzi via a mobile developer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The new Favourites feature will help content from specific users land "higher" in the user's feed. The feature was spotted and shared by Alessandro Paluzzi via a mobile developer. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In 2017, Instagram was also testing a feature where users could select the people who could view their post. Later, the image-sharing social media platform decided to launch a “close friends" feature for Stories. With the help of this, Instagram users can select a certain group of close friends who can exclusively view stories shared by the user. This also ensures that the people in the close friends's list view the story ahead of other stories.

The new ‘Favourites’ feature will allow better overall control as users will be able to bypass Instagram's own algorithm using their own choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instagram currently ranks the order of the feed by the most recent and shared posts from the people the user follows, plus other "signals" like how likely the user will engage with a post.

While you may 'like' several of the posts you see, those might not be the content you're actually looking for, but might be sending Instagram all the wrong signals on what you actually want to see in your feed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}