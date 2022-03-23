Instagram launches 2 new features to reintroduce chronological newsfeed. Details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Instagram on Wednesday announced the launch of 2 new features - the ‘favourite’ and ‘following’. Now, the following will show posts in reverse-chronological order. And, favorites allows further curation, letting users list up to 50 accounts they wish to see higher in their feeds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company said in a statement Wednesday, “We want people to feel good about the time they spend on Instagram, by giving them ways to shape their experience into what’s best for them."

The company said in a statement Wednesday, "We want people to feel good about the time they spend on Instagram, by giving them ways to shape their experience into what's best for them."

In recent years, Instagram has started introducing more content into people's feeds that the app's algorithm suggests, even if users haven't followed it. That has increased users' desire to have more control over what they see.

Even if people claim to hate the algorithm, Instagram’s internal research shows they’re more satisfied with that ordering, “so we are not defaulting people into a chronological feed experience," Instagram said in its statement. Users will have to specifically decide to see posts in most-recent order.

