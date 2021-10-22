Instagram has launched three new effects, which will help users by automatically making edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics.

These new features are called: SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics. These new effects will give creators easy ways to combine music and AR effects on Reels.

Superbeat is a new music beat effect that automatically applies appealing visual edits to a person’s Reel based on the song the user chooses.

Dynamic & 3D Lyrics are two new lyric effects that apply song lyrics to the Reel so the user can perform to the music.

How to use these new features

Open the Reels Camera

Open the effect tray/gallery

You should see boosted Superbeat and Dynamic Lyrics effect (the app can only boost 2 effects at a time, so in the second week Instagram will boost 3D Lyrics instead of Dynamic).

Select Superbeat/Dynamic Lyrics/3D Lyrics effect

Use the music picker to select a song

Then start recording

