Instagram launches new effects to help edit with music on Reels. Details here

Instagram has launched three new effects, which will help users by automatically making edits to their Reel based on music and providing on screen lyrics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These new features are called: SuperBeat, Dynamic Lyrics and 3D Lyrics. These new effects will give creators easy ways to combine music and AR effects on Reels.

Superbeat is a new music beat effect that automatically applies appealing visual edits to a person's Reel based on the song the user chooses.

Dynamic & 3D Lyrics are two new lyric effects that apply song lyrics to the Reel so the user can perform to the music.

