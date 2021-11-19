Instagram has emerged as the social media platform of choice for many. The platform is especially popular among the youth. People use the application to post photos, videos, reels, live videos and more. One can also view posts from content creators of their choice, comment on them and share the same.

But the growing popularity of the app sometimes becomes more focused on the likes and views of ones posts. This causes the creators undue anxiety over gathering more followers so that they can grow in popularity.

To overcome this issue, Instagram allows users to hide likes and views their posts have received. This feature, however, is not available to all yet.

Here's how Instagram users can hide or unhide their like and view counts:

Step 1: Go to your profile by clicking on your display picture in bottom right corner of the Instagram app.

Step 2: Tap on hamburger (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner and tap on Settings.

Step 3: Tap on Privacy and then on Posts.

Step 4: To hide or unhide likes and views, toggle the switch next to Hide like and view counts option.

Users can also hide or unhide likes and views for their posts in the feed. For this, follow these steps:

Step 1: While sharing a post, tap on Advanced settings in the bottom.

Step 2: Toggle the switch next to Hide like and view couunts option to hide or unhide likes and views.

Likes and views can be hidden or revealed even for posts that you have already shared. For this, do the following:

Step 1: Tap on the three dots present on the top right corner of your post.

Step 2: Tap on Hide likes and view counts to turn on this setting.

Step 3: Tap on Unhide likes and view counts to turn this setting off.

