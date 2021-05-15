Until recently, Instagram did not allow users to access the picture sharing platform through the desktop. However, that changed and now, new features will bring the desktop version of the platform closer to its application counterpart.

A recent leak has suggested that Instagram might soon allow users to post pictures and videos through the desktop version of their platform. Leakster Alessandro Paluzzi has claimed that the social media platform is testing the new feature.

#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts from the desktop website 👀 pic.twitter.com/pATuOHiTGE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 14, 2021

Paluzzi also shared screenshots of the new feature via his official Twitter handle. By the looks of the new feature, Instagram is planning to provide a user experience similar to the application.

The user can use images and video in the local computer storage to upload it to Instagram. Further, they will have the options to add filters, crop images before posting it. The desktop version will also allow the user to add a description and location, similar to the process on the application.

There is no certainty as to when this new feature will be rolled out. Currently, users can only view content via the desktop version.

Instagram has also started showing ads in the format of the reels. The picture-sharing platform will be showing advertisements within 'Reels' feature. The organisation has started testing advertisements in the feature in select nations like India, Brazil, Germany, and Australia, showing them in the middle of regular content posted by users.

Advertisements in Instagram Reels can be as long as 30 seconds in length and will have a similar vertical and full-screen design as regular uploads on 'Reels'. Earlier, the platform had implemented ads in their Story feature. However, unlike Instagram Story advertisements, the ads on Instagram Reels can be commented on, liked, saved and also shared.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.