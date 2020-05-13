Instagram new features: Delete bulk comments, control who can mention or tag you

In a move to combat cyber bullying on social media applications, Instagram today announced a number of new features and updates. In its Community Standards Enforcement report, the company tracked it progress to make the social media platform safe.

"Today, we’re sharing the fifth edition of our Community Standards Enforcement report which tracks our progress to keep Facebook and Instagram safe," the Facebook-owned photo sharing app stated in their blog post.

With that, Instagram announced a number of features to enhance the experience of the users for the better.

Delete comments in bulk:

With this feature you can delete a number of unwanted comments at once. This feature is quite useful for everyone, especially with larger followings, maintain a positive environment on their account, the blog said.

In order to delete multiple interactions at once on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select 'Manage Comments' and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once.

Block or restrict comments and accounts:

In addition to deleting several comments in bulk, you can also block or restrict certain comments. For that, select the comment on your iOS device you want to block or restrict and go to Manage Comments. Tap More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk. To block or restrict accounts on Android, press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon and select Block or Restrict.

Choose who can tag and mention you:

Another novel feature to fight against anti-bullying is the option to control who can mention or tag you on Instagram.

You can choose between three options: “Everyone," “Only People You Follow," and “No One" to decide what’s right for you.

Through this new feature, you can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story.

Bonus feature: Pinned Comments

Another upcoming feature that Instagram is working on to promote more positive experience for its users through its app is via Pinned Comments. In other words, the photo-sharing app will highlight positive comments by pinning them at the top in the comments section.

Once this feature is released, it will give users "a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread," Instagram said in a statement.

Apart from this, Instagram for the first time shared its data for bullying in the Community Standards Enforcement Report, May 2020 Edition, including the fact that it took action on 1.5 million pieces of content in both Q4 2019 and Q1 2020.

Share Via