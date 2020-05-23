Instagram has finally started rolling out the update for support of the Messenger Rooms shortcut. The social media brand will soon feature a shortcut within the app to conduct video calls of up to 50 people using Facebook’s Messenger Rooms.

Instagram has announced the latest update on Twitter and has also revealed the way to make the group video call along with the process to send invites. The tweet stated, “an easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please. Starting today, you can create

@messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join."

In the video shared along with the tweet, the company demonstrates the steps to use the new feature. The user will first have to enter Instagram Direct messages. A video chat icon will appear on the top of the screen. Tapping on that screen will take you to a menu which will provide an option to create a Room. Then the app will ask for the people you want to invite. This will also include a link that can be forwarded to people who are not present on Instagram or even Facebook. In the final step, the app will ask you to Join Room and the app will ask to open in the Messenger app.

An easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please 🙋‍♀️



Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKYtJjniEt — Instagram (@instagram) May 21, 2020

WhatsApp is also testing the new feature in its beta version of the app. To check if the feature has landed on your device, check the chat sheet for Rooms icon which can be found by clicking on the attachment icon (paperclip icon). Tapping on the Rooms icon will present an introduction to explain the new feature. The instant messaging application has even added a shortcut in the calls tab.

Since the feature surfaced on WhatsApp's beta version just days after the announcement of Messenger Rooms and now officially available on Instagram, we can expect the company to launch the feature to the stable Android and iOS version of WhatsApp.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated