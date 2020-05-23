Instagram now supports video call with 50 people through Messenger Rooms

In the video shared along with the tweet, the company demonstrates the steps to use the new feature. The user will first have to enter Instagram Direct messages. A video chat icon will appear on the top of the screen. Tapping on that screen will take you to a menu which will provide an option to create a Room. Then the app will ask for the people you want to invite. This will also include a link that can be forwarded to people who are not present on Instagram or even Facebook. In the final step, the app will ask you to Join Room and the app will ask to open in the Messenger app.