Instagram Reels Crossposting to Facebook: Details on new tools

According to Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, the new tools will help creators increase the number of people their Reels reach and monetise content. The new features include the ability to add an “Add Yours” sticker to reels, creator studio insights, Stars on Facebook Reels and more.
Meta announces that Instagram Reels can now be cross posted to Facebook. Interestingly, the social media platform has also added some new tools for content creators. The new features include the ability to add an “Add Yours" sticker to reels, creator studio insights, Stars on Facebook Reels, and auto creation of reels on the video and photo sharing platform.
According to Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, the new tools will help creators increase the number of people their Reels reach and monetise content. Although these new features and updates appear to be more on the Facebook side.
The new features for Instagram and Facebook were announced via a small clip in Facebook. Mosseri has briefly discussed the ability to cross post Instagram Reels to Facebook. The cross posting of content from Instagram is not an entirely new feature. Users have been able to post Stories and images on both the platforms in one go. With some additional features, the same ability is now expanded to reels. Enabling the share to Facebook option on Instagram will allow users to post the reel on both platforms owned by Meta.
Moreover, the second feature is the ability to add an “Add Yours" sticker to the reels. Apparently, this sticker is already popular on stories and prompting users to share content as per the text written in the sticker. With the new sticker feature, users will now be able to share videos in context with the text written on these stickers. Further, the sticker will have a link to the user's profile giving the user a shoutout for starting a trend on the social media platform.
Users who post reels regularly on Facebook will also gain some additional benefits via the third new feature. They will get improved insights including reach, average watch time, total view time, among others to help them understand how their reels are performing on the platform. Additionally, in a related new feature, viewers can send starts to content creators on their Facebook reels and in return Facebook would pay the content creators an amount of roughly Rs. 0.80 for every start they have received. These star collections can be checked in creator studio under star stats.
