NEW DELHI: Instagram parent Facebook, which has been pushing its short video format Reels aggressively in India, has launched a new feature Remix, which experts say is aimed at improving engagement numbers on the app.

They say it is expected to be leveraged by advertisers which are already using Reels as a format for higher visibility and reach. Remix offers a way to record a Reels video alongside a video from another user.

Shahir Muneer, founder and director, Divo, a digital media and music company, said the Remix feature can help users and creators find various ways to put out content, reaction videos, lip sync videos collaborating with each other. Remix content will help users to engage with other top content creators/influencers, and even with brand's own content.

"Definitely, brands are going to look at how creatively to adopt this medium. They are already using reels and related features including filters, brand's music, and more. How creatively and effectively it can be done has to be seen, as will have to see how users adopt it and what starts working with the audience," he added.

To be sure, there has been a global uptick in users consuming vertical videos in the swiping nature fuelled by TikTok's success, followed by Instagram Reels and now YouTube shorts. The trend is more pronounced in India where a host of homegrown short video platforms have been launched in last one year.

According to Snehja Sanganeria, co-Founder, Meraqi, an independent digital marketing consultancy, Reels Remix provides brands an opportunity to connect with their users and create a variety of user generated content at the same time.

"True to its name, Reels Remix can lead to an increasing trend of repurposing content as users will make remixes to brand reels. This will also help brands reach out to more users organically and expand their audience base," she added.

Instagram Reels, launched in July last year, has found traction among brands across fashion and lifestyle, beauty, personal care, food and beverages and travel categories. Big brands such as Samsung, Oyo Rooms, Myntra, Nykaa, and Netflix are leveraging Reels, apart from numerous small businesses, to connect with users.

Instagram said videos make up for over a third of posts on its platform in India with two out of the five songs most shared globally on Reels from Indian artistes.

Recently, data shared by Indian government showed that Facebook has almost double the number of users (410 million) than Instagram (210 million) in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via