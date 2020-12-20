Instagram rolling out support for ProRaw images from iPhone 12 Pro series

Instagram starts rolling out support for iPhone’s ProRaw photos . The ProRaw photos can only be captured by the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The news for the support for ProRaw came from Instagram developer Tim Johnsen on Twitter. The developer further explained, according to a report by MacRumours, DNG format cannot be edited on Instagram. The report suggests that the ProRaw file is converted into JPG.

For now, the images captured by in this ProRaw format can be edited outside of Instagram and then the user will be able to share it on the social network. The picture-sharing platform will also be compressing the images as sizes of ProRaw images will be going up as high as 25MB.

The new feature was enabled with the latest iOS 14.3 update. The feature allows computational photography which was a big part of Apple’s presentation during the launch of the new iPhone 12 series. The new feature allows users better control over noise reduction, sharpening and even white balance.

Apart from support for ProRaw images, the new iOS 14.3 update introduces a new option to capture videos at 25 frames per second. The update also provides support to mirror front-facing camera for pictures on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

The update also brings support for the newly launched the AirPods Max and has introduced Apple Fitness+. The iOS 14.3 update also brings Home Screen shortcuts feature.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via