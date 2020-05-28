Instagram is launching tools for influencers and content creators to make money using their posts on Live and IGTV platform. The content on IGTV helps the platform get more video ads.

The video ads will start appearing once the user clicks on the IGTV icon and moves on to the full screen from preview video. The initial round of ads will be vertical videos up to 15 seconds long.

The Facebook-owned company claims it will share 55% of the revenue from these ads with creators. Instagram hopes that this move will motivate more influencers to create content for IGTV.

"Starting next week, we are introducing ads in IGTV, our long-form video destination. We want to support creators' investment in IGTV by sharing advertising revenue with them," Instagram said in a statement on Wednesday.

In addition to ads, Instagram would also roll out 'badges' next month that can be purchased by subscribers from their favorite creators. These badges will appear next to a person's name throughout the live video.

"Fans who have purchased badges in Live will stand out in the comments and unlock additional features, including placement on a creator's list of badge holders and access to a special heart," said the company.

Badges will roll out to a few countries in the coming months, including the US, the UK, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Mexico.

Recently, Instagram rolled out the update for support of the Messenger Rooms shortcut. The social media brand now features a shortcut within the app to conduct video calls of up to 50 people using Facebook’s Messenger Rooms. This new feature can be accessed by tapping on the video camera icon that can be found on the direct messages page on top right corner.

