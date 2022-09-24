Instagram to bring new feature to prevent cyberflashing: Report

According to the Verge, Meta has confirmed that the feature is till in the early stages of development. The ‘Nudity Protection’ feature is similar to the Hidden Words feature which was launched by instagram in 2021.
Instagram, a Meta owned messaging platform has been reportedly working on developing a user safety feature which would protect users from receiving unsolicited nude images in their direct messages (DMs). Cyberflashing has reportedly been a crime that has made it easier to harass people. In order to filter out such behaviour online, Instagram is developing a feature to shield people from explicit content as per reports.
According to the Verge, Meta has confirmed that the feature is till in the early stages of development. The ‘Nudity Protection’ feature is similar to the Hidden Words feature which was launched by instagram in 2021. The upcoming feature allows users to automatically filter direct message requests containing offensive content.
Reportedly, Meta is going to use machine learning to prevent nude pictures from being delivered on Instagram. "We are working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people's privacy while giving them control over the messages they receive," said a spokesperson from Meta.
Alessandro Pauzzi, a developer from Meta has also shared a sneak peek of the new feature on Twitter. Sharing the screenshot on the Tweeter, he has written, “Instagram is working on nudity protection for chats. Technology on your device covers photos that may contain nudity in chats. Instagram CAN'T access photos."
As per the screenshot, it seems that the users would have the option to view the received photo or other media if they wish to watch it. Users will also have the choice to enable or disable the feature.
To recall, Instagram recently introduced controls for parents of underage users of its social media platform in India.
Called Parental Supervision, the new suite of settings will let parents tweak the internet experiences for their kids on the platform. The features were announced globally in December last year, and rolled out to users in the US in March.
The platform’s move also comes at a time when legislators worldwide, including in India, have been flagging issues of underage usage of social media platforms, and how children’s data could be misused for targeted advertising and other purposes. India’s draft Personal Data Protection bill, which has now been withdrawn, also required social media firms to seek parental approval before allowing children under 18 years to use the platforms.
