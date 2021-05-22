Instagram two-factor security may soon use WhatsApp for authentication

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instagram and WhatsApp are both owned by Facebook. One of the biggest impacts of having the same parent company is better communication between the apps. A new report suggests that Instagram may now be testing one such feature to enhance safety and introduce two-factor authentication using WhatsApp.

Two-factor authentication is a security feature that helps protect the user’s Instagram account and password. If the user sets up two-factor authentication, they will receive a notification or be asked to enter a special login code when someone tries logging into their account from a device the app doesn’t recognize.

If the user opts for this two-factor authentication via WhatsApp, they will receive the passcode on WhatsApp along with the SMS. However, this new feature will be optional, according to the report.

Using this new option could be beneficial in the future, after WhatsApp introduces support for multiple devices for a single account. Using this feature, Instagram users will be able to get the two-factor authentication passcode on any of the devices running WhatsApp and will not rely on the primary device completely.

Recently, WABetaInfo shared screenshots that hinted at one of the features of multiple device support. The website shared images of the process of syncing messages between two devices. For now, even beta users of the application can’t use this feature, however, it hints that WhatsApp is gearing up towards a beta launch soon.

